County Derry church closes due to 'extensive smoke damage'

The Church of St John in Milltown.
A Magherafelt church has been forced to close its doors temporarily due to extensive smoke damage.
The Church of St John, Milltown closed at the weekend after the inside of the building was damaged by smoke caused by a candleabra.
In a statement posted on social media, Magherafelt Parish Priest Fr John Gates stated that the Castledawson Road church will be closed until further notice.
The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Magherafelt is also closed until December as it is currently being painted.
“All weekday Masses, including evening Masses and all Funeral Masses, will now take place in St Patrick's Church, Castledawson, until the re-opening of The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Magherafelt in mid-December,” said Fr Gates.
“Many thanks for your understanding and co-operation at this time.”
This is not the first time that the church has been damaged in a fire. Back in 2002, the building, which was built in the 1700s, had to be refurbished following a blaze.
