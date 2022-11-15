Co Derry food bank director calls for government support as local usage soars

County Derry's three local government districts have experienced a huge increase in the number of parcels handed out by their food banks over the last four years.

Mid-year data published by the Trussell Trust, who run a network of food bank centres throughout the UK, has revealed the increase in usage from as far back as 2017.

The data has been collected via vouchers issued by a number of agencies who refer people to food bank centres after being assessed for financial hardship.

The research has shown a total of 8,512 parcels were provided in the county's three districts within the last six months.

The figures – calculated each year on an April to September basis – showed an increase of over 181% in the county's three districts since 2018.

Mid Ulster saw the highest rise in parcels provided its one Trust food bank in Magherafelt, with a 274% increase seeing figures move from 180 in 2018 to 692 in 2022.

The increase was the highest figure of Northern Ireland's 11 districts, though the total number of packages provided was the lowest in NI.

Causeway Coast and Glens' figure of 4,191 represented the third highest number of parcels provided in NI, with the area experiencing a 202% increase since its 2018 figure of 1,390.

The area has the largest number of Trust food banks, with a total of eight spread throughout Coleraine, Ballycastle, Ballymoney and Limavady.

In Derry City and Strabane, 3,629 parcels were handed out in the last year, a 149% increase on the district's 2018 figure of 1,455.

The area now has two Trust food banks; one in Derry and one in Strabane.

Across Northern Ireland, there was a 194% increase in the number of parcels handed out by the Trust's foodbanks since 2018, rising from 10,766 to 31,687.

Director of local Trussell Trust food bank Hope Magherafelt, Jenny Thompson, said the recent figures were just the tip of the iceberg.

“Already this year, the amount of families we would have fed last year in total, we've already fed this year over six months. There has been a huge increase in need,” she told the County Derry Post.

“If you look at it this way; it's really not that cold yet and families are struggling now to get electric and oil to heat their homes.

“What's it going to be like when the temperatures dip? They are saying November is the hottest we've ever had, so how are families going to cope when it gets colder, when snow comes in?

A recent collection run by Hope Magherafelt, the Trussell Trust's food bank centre in Mid Ulster.

“There are a lot of other independent food banks across Northern Ireland, so those statistics are only showing Trussell Trust foodbanks, of which there are 22.

“I would imagine the need is even greater than what our statistic s are able to show, because they're only from the Trussell Trust food banks in the network.”

As well as calling on Northern Ireland's MLAs to get back into government, Jenny highlighted the £400 energy payment as something practical that could be done immediately.

“I think initially, right now, one thing we have been calling for government to do is to get back into action,” she said.

“The other thing really practically is to tell people when they will be getting the extra £400 towards their energy bills. That in itself would be a huge support to families.

“It's something they can make a decision on right now in Northern Ireland and that would be something that would even help people breathe a little.

“Just knowing that they are not going to have to put that money into their own electric, that the money is going to be there to support and help them.

“It's not the answer completely, but it's tangible and something that can happen right now.”

Food bank usage has sharply increased within County Derry's three districts. Pic: Joel Muniz/Unsplash.

With local organisations left to meet the needs of those struggling, Jenny said the community have a vital role to play in both helping and putting pressure on local politicians.

“I'd encourage the local community to support local community organisations that are there trying to meet the need this winter,” she said.

“Get in touch with them, ask them how they can get involved; are there any Christmas projects you could get involved in?

“We have our usual appeals that we run – our hamper appeal and our Christmas pyjamas – but there are other organisations out there in local communities that are doing other initiatives.

“Don't forget about them, because the problem is that we are being left to meet the need, and how long can we meet that need?

“It's also about getting people speaking to their local MLAs, talking to them, writing letters, meeting them and asking those hard questions.

“When are things going to change? When is our government going to come back? When will we be getting this £400 and how is it going to be paid to people?”