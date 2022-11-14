'Captain Kokeritz: An American Hero' launched in Derry

On a recent trip to Derry City Cemetery, your roving reporter bumped into local genealogist and author, David Jenkins.

David, who launched his fascinating book ‘Captain Kokeritz: An American Hero’ in the Tower Museum on Friday, was being interviewed by BBC Radio Ulster’s Helen Mark for the ‘Your Place and Mine’ programme.

Derry News, naturally, had to hear the bars, especially when the unveiling of a new headstone for Captain Erik Kokeritz took place in the cemetery on Sunday.

David said: “Captain Kokeritz was one of two captains who broke through the German blockade on France during WWI.

“Two US Marine captains broke through the blockade in 1917. They sailed from New York in February 1917, across the Atlantic, broke through the blockade and landed their ships at Bordeaux.

“When they landed at Bordeaux, they were met by 30,000 French citizens who paraded them around the streets of Bordeaux and presented them with silver medals. They were then taken to Paris to meet the French Government.

The German Kaiser, Wilhelm II, was not too happy about the two captains breaking through the blockade. He wanted them dead so he put a bounty on their heads.

“The first captain, Captain Tucker made the return trip to Bordeaux and his ship was sunk by a U-boat in July 1917. The captain managed to evade the German U-boat crew who had surfaced in an attempt to capture him. He was taken to Paris to recuperate,” said David.

Captain Erik Kokeritz made another journey between New York and Manchester in November 1917.

David said: “He was on his way back to New York, crossing the Atlantic and his shi, the SS Rochester was torpedoed, 400 miles north west of Ireland.

“He got his crew into three lifeboats and he himself took charge of the largest of the lifeboats, which had 22 crew on board, including himself and his French poodle.

“They managed to get to Tory Island, after sailing through rough, high seas in the middle of winter. They were rescued off Tory Island by a patrol vessel and taken into Buncrana. They were then transferred by ambulance to hospital here in Derry, all suffering from severe frostbite.

“Captain Kokeritz was put up in the former City Hotel, which was on the site of today’s Peace Garden at the side of the Guildhall. Unfortunately, three months after his rescue, Captain Kokeritz succumbed to his injuries.

“He was given a full US naval funeral through the streets of Derry and brought up here to the City Cemetery for burial,” said David.

David brought visitors from all over the world to the City Cemetery on Sunday, where a new headstone was unveiled on Captain Kokeritz’s grave.

The Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Reverend Andrew Forster officiated at the emotional ceremony, which was also attended by Deputy Mayor Councillor Angela Dobbins.

A play about Captain Kokeritz, commissioned by David and written by poet Anne McMaster, was also performed at the Waterside Theatre on Sunday night. Anne’s play is called: “Viking of the Seas”.

Derry City Cemetery really is a jewel in Derry’s crown.