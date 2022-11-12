Search

12 Nov 2022

Derry supporters encouraged to give the squad a red and white send off

The squad will be leaving from Brandywell around noon today (Saturday)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Nov 2022 9:15 AM

Supporters are being encouraged to gather and show their support for the Derry City squad as they depart for Dublin.

The squad will be leaving from Brandywell just after noon today (Saturday) and supporters that wish to wish the team well will be able to gather in the main Stadium car park.

Bring your flags and your colours and let the team know just how much the city is behind them, as they face Shelbourne in Sunday's fixture.

Please note - there will be no access to the stadium, supporters are asked to gather in the Car Park and the access to the Lone Moor Road.

There has been significant interest in the 2022 extra.ie FAI Cup Final and with over 30,000 tickets now sold for the fixture, a huge red and white support will be on the move this weekend.

There has been tremendous support for the team all season, with the entire City getting behind the team.  Firms and business, schools and colleges and City fans at home and abroad have been getting behind the team.  

So if you wish to come along to see the team off, your last chance will be today as they head for Dublin. 

The club shop at Brandywell will be open for a limited time just after the team's departure for Dublin. Due to access issues, the shop will not be open before this.

Last night Derry City fans put on a firework display close to the Derry Walls as the build up to the final continued.

