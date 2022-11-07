Search

07 Nov 2022

Foyleside Shopping Centre to welcome Santa Claus this weekend

Santa Claus arrives at Foyleside Shopping Centre this Saturday at 11.00am. 

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 9:16 PM

news@derrynow.com

Santa Claus will make his grand arrival at Foyleside Shopping Centre this Saturday, 12th November at 11.00am. 

It marks Santa’s first arrival ceremony since 2019, when huge crowds gathered to welcome him to the centre. 

His arrival this year will feature a train and sleigh, with a host of additional free activities for the whole family to enjoy, including a reindeer food bar, face painting, balloon modelling, Christmas crafts and much more. 

Father Christmas is due to make his entrance at 11.00am, with the activities running from 11.00am - 3.00pm.  

Fergal Rafferty, Foyleside Centre Manager, commented: “Santa’s arrival has always been a hugely popular occasion in the past, so it’s brilliant to be able to stage this event once again. 

“This is a free event suitable for the whole family, so remember to mark the date in your diaries so you don’t miss out!”

Autism Impact Award for Derry shopping centre

Santa’s Grotto will officially open following the arrival ceremony, with the centre staging events every weekend in the run-up to Christmas. 

Keep up to date with Foyleside’s Christmas events on the website and social media platforms.

