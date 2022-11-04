Derry man ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation to a couple he attacked

A man has been ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation to a couple he attacked and given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

Shea O'Kane (27) of Milldale Crescent in Derry admitted two assaults and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon namely a belt and a stick on June 26.

The court heard that police were called to a report of an assault on couple.

She told them a male known to her had come shouting for her husband with a belt and a stick in his hand.

The woman told police when her husband had come out O'Kane had struch him across the face with the belt causing a cut.

She had tried to protect her husband and been pushed away by O'Kane.

The incident was captured on CCTV and when interviewed about the offences the defendant accepted it was him.

He denied assaulting the woman.

Defence counsel Fergal McCormack said his client had pleaded guilty at an early opportunity.

He said he had 'no intention' of putting the female in fear.

O'Kane was sentenced to 6 months in prison suspended for two years and ordered to pay compensation to the couple.