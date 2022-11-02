Search

02 Nov 2022

IN PICTURES: Co Derry Special Olympics Club ready to welcome more volunteers

The Oakleaf Lions were launched during the 2020 Covid lockdown.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

02 Nov 2022 1:00 PM

IN PICTURES: Co Derry Special Olympics Club ready to welcome more volunteers

A County Derry Special Olympics club have praised the work of their volunteers and issued a 'the more the merrier' message to the community.

The Oakleaf Lions was founded during lockdown by Liam Óg Hinphey and Brian McGuigan from Dungiven.

The group provides a flexible and versatile athlete programme for children with an intellectual disability between the ages of four and twelve.

It also introduces children to the Special Olympics programme and their family members to a network of support as well as preparing children for future membership into Special Olympics clubs.

Brian McGuigan said the group were lucky to have great volunteers to help out.

“We put a message out and there were plenty of people looking to volunteer and plenty of athletes as well,” he told the County Derry Post.

“We are so lucky; there are three or four girls come from Ballinascreen and a few from the town here and a few from Claudy as well.

“Without them, we couldn't function. Then there's Sarah Kelly as well who is our treasurer and does a lot behind the scenes that no one else sees.

“We're always looking for more though; the more you have, the more people you can help. We don't turn anybody away.

“We never turn anybody away in terms of athletes either, so the more volunteers you have, the more athletes you can have too.”

The group has made a big impact locally and has grown steadily since its 2020 inception. Brian says it has a real effect on the parents involved.

“Parents are a big thing; if this can help connect parents together, it makes a big difference. It's about finding out what works for them,” he said.

Concern raised over County Derry bridge stability

Damage to the bridge was discovered after Friday's flooding.

“Special Olympics is a worldwide thing, so why shouldn't we have one locally? We have others there too, but they're for older children.

“Ours is for younger children. There are only two or three young athlete programmes in Ulster; the Oakleaf Lions is the only one within 50 miles.”

To volunteer with Oakleaf Lions, or to find out more information about what they do, visit the club's

To volunteer with Oakleaf Lions, or to find out more information about what they do, visit the club's Facebook page – Oakleaf Lions Special Olympics Club.

– Oakleaf Lions Special Olympics Club.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media