DERRY JCC: Physical encounter expected between local rivals

Glenshane Coaches Derry JCC final

Sunday 1pm in Owenbeg

Ballerin v Drumsurn

Local rivals Drumsurn and Ballerin will meet in Sunday's junior camogie championship decider in Owenbeg.

The tie is a repeat of the 2016 decider, the last time Drumsurn were county champions, and their manager Martina O'Connor is hoping for a repeat of that result.

She has a large squad to choose from, something that has come in handy throughout the year as injuries began to bite, and is hoping the blend of youth and experience can help them over the line.

“I think there were around 13 of them on that [2016] panel so just under half the panel have had that experience of the win, but the rest haven't,” she told the County Derry Post.

“We have a lovely blend of youth and experience; three or four of our players are in their 30s, so there is a nice mix there.

“They have a great will to win and a willingness to work; their commitment, attitude and attendance throughout the season has been phenomenal.”

St Matthew's started the season well but stuttered mid-summer as exams and holidays took their toll. They suffered a defeat to Greenlough that they managed to avenge in the championship.

“Greenlough beat us in the league by a fair amount around that time and I think that was whenever we were going through a patch of exams and holidays,” said Martina, who coaches the team along with Mary O'Kane.

The Drumsurn squad.

“We dug deep, met them in the semi final of the championship and our girls felt they needed to show the real team.

“We felt that we didn't turn up that day and had a point to prove in the semi final of the championship, which we did.

“We ended up winning that match by five points. They really rallied through to the end, particularly the last 15 minutes.”

St Matthew's also tasted victory over Ballerin in the league, but O'Connor is wary of reading too much into that early-season result.

“Drumsurn beat Ballerin in their last camogie championship win and we had a big league win over them earlier in the year,” she said.

“We'll not be taking anything for granted though, because championship is championship. Both teams will be very hungry to win.

“Because it's a local derby game and there has always been great games between Drumsurn and Ballerin down through the years, it definitely bodes well for a great game.

“I believe we have worked really hard all year and deserve the victory. With the experience and the wealth of talent within the squad, we can hopefully get over the line,” she added.

It is no surprise Ballerin selector Melinda Robinson does not share her opposite number's desire.

Alongside club chairperson Paddy Higgins and secretary Paul Mullan, they have steered the club into Sunday's decider, with a strong focus on youth.

Eight of the All-Ireland winning Féile panel from 2014 will feature in Sunday's squad, while the logistics of being a dual club have also added a layer of intrigue.

The women's footballers bowed out of their Ulster campaign last weekend after an agonising defeat to Derrynoose, but the club are still fighting on the underage front.

“We came through with a clean bill of health; no injuries thank God,” said Melinda.

“As much as we are focusing on camogie, we are still playing 17, 18, 19 and U20 football. I have 18 players below the age of 21. I would say out of that, at least 14 of them are dual players.

“We have brought in different coaches throughout the year – different hurling men, a couple of football men – to add a different dynamic to training.

“Sometimes familiarity can breed contempt and the new faces bring a new challenge, but so far our girls have bought into it.”

The influx of youth in the team adds to the experience and guile of senior players like Danielle Ferris, Sinead Faulkner and Shannon Quinn Deighan.

Shannon Quinn Deighan

Melinda says the younger players have great role models to look up to on the squad. “There are seven mammies on the team too,” said Melinda.

“When those seven are coming in the evening, they are leaving full-time work and most evenings bringing children to the pitch.

“It's a great environment for us. It helps the younger players to see that there is more to life than camogie or football, that you can bring the weans and there will be someone there to look after them.”

When they take to the pitch on Sunday against near-neighbours Drumsurn, Melinda is expecting a tough encounter in which quarter will be neither asked nor given.

“I think the junior game on Sunday will be a great game for Derry camogie. We are expecting – as always – a great physical battle from Drumsurn,” she said.

“They will bring a great intensity to that game and I just think whatever team mentally battles it through will come out a winner.

“Hopefully it'll be a great showcase for junior camogie,” she added.