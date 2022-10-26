Search

26 Oct 2022

Education Minister officially opens new £14.5m Rossmar Special School

Education Minister officially opens new £14.5m Rossmar Special School

During a tour of the school the Education Minister met P1 pupils Daniel and Declan.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

26 Oct 2022 1:55 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has today officially opened Rossmar Special School in Limavady.

The school is split across three wings: nursery and primary; multi-purpose hall, school meals accommodation and classrooms for home economics, art, science and music and finally secondary level for pupils aged up to 19.

There are also two sensory rooms, a soft playroom, a total immersion room and specialist subject rooms including Home Economics, Music, Design and Technology.

Speaking at the official opening, Michelle McIlveen said: “I am so impressed with the fantastic facilities at Rossmar Special School following a significant investment of £14.5m from my Department.

“Students from nursery age right up to 19 now have access to bright and colourful classrooms and specialist rooms for therapy targeted at supporting children with special educational needs.

“I want to congratulate everyone involved in bringing this impressive project to fruition, including school staff, Governors, consultants, contractors, and officials.”

Staff and pupils moved into the new school building in April 2021.

Principal of Rossmar Special School, Principal Caroline Clements said: “Today is another milestone for pupils and staff as we are finally able to celebrate our official opening. It has been a long journey with many challenges to reach this point with many years of waiting for approval up until the first sod was cut in 2018. In the middle of the pandemic, we had to move from the old school into the new one but thanks to the commitment and determination of our staff and governors we succeeded in making it as easy and comfortable as possible for our pupils.

“All of our hard work over the last years have resulted in a fantastic new school of which we are all very proud.  I want to thank everyone who has been involved in bringing us to this stage including our staff, pupils, governors, contractors, the Department and the Education Authority and of course the wider school community.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media