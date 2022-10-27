Search

27 Oct 2022

DERRY IFC: Belief is the key for captain Tiddles

The veteran was in superb form as Glenullin took the title.

DERRY IFC: Belief is the key for captain Tiddles

Daniel O'Kane leaps in delight having scored the winning point for Glenullin late into injury time on Sunday. Pic by Mary K Burke

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

27 Oct 2022 1:45 PM

Relief. That’s how Glenullin captain Brian Mullan summed up his side’s dramatic end to Sunday’s win over Drumsurn.

“Why not Daniel O’Kane?” Mullan asked about his side’s unlikely hero with the ‘Glen’s 65th minute winner.

“Everybody else got their chances and thank God for him,” said Mullan, who glided across Celtic Park like someone half his age.

“It was a great sense of relief as much as anything,” he said. “We won it (senior title) in ’07 and I played with a team that was used to winning, it came second nature to us.

DERRY IFC: Left side, strong side for O'Kane

The corner back was the unlikely hero for Glenullin on Sunday.

“This team has been in the doldrums for a while and this time last year we were lucky we weren’t relegated to the junior section, but through the league changes that didn’t transpire.”

Some 12 months after losing an intermediate relegation play-off, on the same pitch, to Slaughtmanus, it was a totally different emotion.

In came Paddy Bradley as manager, outlined as “the big one” by Mullan of the changes. It was also the backroom team and how everyone rowed in behind the cause. He also hailed the teenagers on the scene as a breath of fresh air.

“They gave me and the older boys a spike,” Mullan stressed. “Those boys gave it a bit of an oomph and there are more coming next year. This is not a team on its last kick, this team is only beginning, that’s what I would say.”

Speaking casually after a league game a few seasons ago, Mullan hinted at his lot being involved in a bit of reserve football, but Paddy Bradley made him captain at the start of the season.

Glenullin celebrate the title on Sunday. Pic by Mary K Burke.

“Paddy made up my mind,” Mullan said of his decision to throw the dice once again for another full walk to the well, challenging his manager of “30 other men” he could’ve picked as skipper.

“His answer was that I was the captain and after that it was shoulder to the wheel but it was all well worth it.”

On Sunday’s game, Mullan said Glenullin were content enough at trailing by two points at the break and spoke of Drumsurn getting away on them early on.

Going down the stretch, the game was like two heavyweights trying to land the knockout blow with extra-time looming.

“They maybe missed chances and we missed chances to score. Look, thankfully we were the ones to get the score. Maybe on another day Drumsurn would’ve got it, but finals are all about small margins.

DERRY IFC: McNicholl looking to bright future

The midfielder said the side knew Drumsurn would be a hard team to beat.

“We weren’t too worried about going in two down (at half-time). They started off like a house on fire. We have experience and we needed to settled down and get boys on the ball.

“We didn’t panic too much…you get one score; you get two scores and we started ticking over and grew into the game and it settled us into the entirely of the game.

“It made us believe that if we wanted it, it was our game and thankfully it didn’t continue after the first ten minutes.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media