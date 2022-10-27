Search

27 Oct 2022

Substitute teachers deserve ‘respect and security’ says local rep

Hundreds of teachers have faced issues with their pay.

Problems with the Northern Ireland Substitute Teachers Register (NISTR) have led to hundreds of teachers not being paid.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

27 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

A County Derry political representative has said the recent 'debacle' over pay has highlighted the poor treatment of substitute teachers in Northern Ireland.

Representative for East Derry and Aontú Deputy Leader, Gemma Brolly, said many teachers had been resorting to short-term loans with many going without payment from July until October.

“This horrendous debacle has gone on long enough,” said Mrs Brolly, a primary school teacher herself.

“There are horrific descriptions of schools themselves lending money or teachers reduced to candlelight as they face a second month with no pay to make ends meet.

“As a teacher in school I have personally witnessed the sheer distress and frustration both of substitute teachers while they battle to-ing and fro-ing with to ensure bookings are signed off.

“Principals battling with endless calls to NISTR, to be held waiting, stalled or told they were at fault, essentially the ministers’ department has consistently ‘passed the buck.”

Last week the Department of Education said an 'administrative error' had been responsible for the problems in teachers' pay.

Mrs Brolly said the problems have highlighted the plight faced by many substitute teachers in the North.

“I have taught alongside substitute teachers during my fifteen years of teaching, some of whom taught in my place during maternity leave,” she said.

Aontú Deputy Leader Gemma Brolly.

“Substitute teachers have the same qualifications as permanent teachers, their hearts are full of the same passion and commitment for teaching.

“Yet they have been treated so poorly for so long, unfortunately it takes such a mess as the NISTR debacle to highlight it.

“No pay for exceptional closures or from July to October in contrast with permanent counterparts yet all the responsibility of planning, teaching, evaluating and in some cases co-ordinating areas.”

Mrs Brolly said she had written to the Minister of Education about the issues.

“I requested all teachers receive their wages as a matter of urgency in this cost of living crisis, and moreover that the department engages with a body of teachers, substitute teachers in this instance, directly affected by the disaster, planning a way forward based on improving not only the NISTR system but working conditions for these teachers.

“They deserve respect and security in return for skill and dedication,” she added.

