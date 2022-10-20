DERRY SFC: Little to choose between the county's best two sides

Come Sunday the Glenshane will get ready for an influx of cars. Some will bear flags of green and gold, others of maroon and white, and all will be united in an insatiable and unique feeling of butterflies, nerves and excitement that only watching your club in a county senior championship final will bring.

Glen come into Sunday’s meeting with Slaughtneil as the current keepers of the John McLaughlin Cup – a title they have never before held. The monkey is off the back. The first senior medal has, at long last, been collected, but the train doesn’t stop.

It’s a very different situation.

And then you look to the challengers. Slaughtneil went from four-in-a-row (2013-2017) to one in four years (2020).

Last November, they were in Celtic Park to defend their crown. But Glen had other ideas.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Glen’s historic victory twelve months ago was the nature of it.

Bar a bit of shadow boxing in the early minutes, Malachy O’Rourke’s men were undeniable from the second that skipper Connor Carville kicked their first score. 1-6 to 0-1 at half-time, with Slaughtneil’s only point coming from Brendan Rogers (one of only three from play on the day).

Indeed, while not a Glen man, woman or child would have cared about the exact details of the scoreline - as long as it was a positive - the neutrals amongst the crowd couldn’t help but be in awe of the 1-13 to 0-7 domination against a club who have spent most of the past decade as one of the best in the country.

Carville’s hoisting of the JML was an emotional one. Glen players of past and present seeing a dream realised.

Afterwards those in green and gold reflected on how coming so heart-wrenchingly close in 2019 against Magherafelt was an even greater fuel for the fire. That same fuel could be just what Slaughtneil use this time around.

In Paul Bradley, the Emmet’s have a man at the helm who they wholeheartedly trust. A transition from teammate to gaffer isn’t easy, but Bradley knows his men, and his opposition, inside out, and his hunger will be as great as any of those that he has on the field.

The Watty’s will be delighted to still have Malachy O’Rourke steering the ship after rumoured speculation of interest on the inter-county scene. The former Fermanagh footballer gave the Glen community a day they tirelessly longed for, but he surely feels there is much more to come. A project worth investing in.

In terms of their paths to the final, Glen’s only test of the group stages came in a 0-14 to 1-9 win against Swatragh, with Claudy and Banagher easily dispatched. Ballinascreen (R16), Magherafelt (QF) and Newbridge (SF) have all fallen with relatively little fuss. It’s building to a crescendo.

For Slaughtneil, Steelstown, Newbridge and Ballinderry were all accounted for in the groups before a comfortable knockout opener against Claudy. The pre-match quarter-final chat was that Swatragh could prove a stern test, but the final scoreline told a different story. Lavey gave it a good rattle in the last four, but the experience told. And so, after all the talk of the history, the predictions, the tactics and the management teams, what it will all come down to this Sunday is the 30+ men on the pitch going toe-to-toe until the last shrill of Gavin Hegarty’s whistle.

Starting at the back, both Connlan Bradley and Antoin McMullan will be all too aware of the pressure on every kick-out they place on the tee come Sunday. Possession will be the name of the game so varying the style and getting it right will be crucial.

Both number ones have some big targets to hit in the middle and it makes for a mouth-watering battle. Conor Glass and Emmett Bradley have both come off the back of a magic 12 months, but in the newer pairing of Patsy Bradley and Jerome McGuigan Slaughtneil also have a duo who can dominate in the air, as well as offer support in defence and attack.

Ciaran McFaul’s absence is undeniably a big blow for Glen, but Michael Warnock has stepped into the six jersey and provided a link, and a scoring option, that Slaughtneil will want to quell.

Perhaps one of the queries over the Emmet’s is their variation of scorers. Shane McGuigan and Christopher Bradley are the two big hitters, and in Ryan Dougan and Connor Carville Glen have suitable task masters. ‘Sammy’ finished last year’s final with four points, with Shane collecting one. Bragging rights went to the backs, but revenge could be on the cards if Glen don’t put the shackles on early.

Ruairí O’Mianaín has been a senior star of hurl and size 5 this year, and if he can manage any potential nerves, he could play a key role for the men in maroon. His vision and passing, alongside Cormac O’Doherty, is a great asset that the Watty’s will have to be wary of through Eunan Mulholland and Tiarnan Flanagan.

Last year Chrissy McKaigue began stuck to Jack Doherty, and with the variable attacking threats that Glen possess his own attacking opportunities may be fewer and farther between – albeit he offers the option to switch things up.

Brendan Rogers will be one of the first men on O’Rourke’s radar. With the security of Bradley protecting the defence, Rogers will look to open his legs and support his attack.

In Ethan Doherty, Glen have one of the finest young players in the game, and he could face a tantalising battle with the feverish and energetic Keelan Feeney.

Danny Tallon, the 2021 final goalscorer, and Paul Gunning have plenty of experience, while Conleth McGuckian is one of Glen’s most consistently impressive performers. Finding a man who can match his energy and speed will be key.

Padraig Cassidy’s return to fitness has been a huge boost for Slaughtneil, and he was involved in much of what was done well against Lavey.

And not to forget that both benches will also have their say in this one.

On paper we have two squads and a form sheet that look even more evenly matched that what we had on championship final eve a year ago. The stakes are different than they were then. But for both, the drive and the dream remains the same.

VERDICT: Glen