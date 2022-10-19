DERRY SFC: Atmosphere should create gladiatorial Slaughtneil v Glen clash

It’s the final that many predicated, and the final that everybody wanted. On Sunday afternoon the two stand out sides in this year’s championship get it on at Celtic Park.

Last year when the same two teams went toe-to-toe, many felt that they had just witnessed a seminal moment in the history of Derry GAA.

As the Watty Graham’s sauntered to a nine-point win and a historic first ever senior club championship, many observers left Celtic Park predicating that we had all seen the last of this great Slaughtneil team.

Too many miles on the clock between their incredible success on the football and hurling fields of Ireland over the last number of years was cause for many to begin to write their obituary as a period of dominance for the Watty Graham’s was being predicted.

But the Robert Emmett’s have wintered well and those who were predicting their demise could well be left to eat humble pie come quarter to five on Sunday afternoon.

Wins over Steelstown, Newbridge, Ballinderry and Claudy were achieved as Slaughtneil went about their business in a quiet and ruthless manner.

Ten and eight-point wins over Swatragh and Lavey further proved that Paul Bradley’s side were indeed serious contenders for honours.

In last year’s final Slaughtneil looked exhausted and heavy legged but there is a freshness about them this time around and they’ll arrive in Celtic Park ravenous for success.

And on top of that, everyone is fit. Cormac O’Doherty, Padraig Cassidy, Brendan Rogers and Meehaul McGrath have all returned in the last few weeks as Paul Bradley enjoys the luxury of a fully fit squad for the first time in his three-year tenure.

Ruairi Ó Maináin’s outstanding performances haven’t gone unnoticed either. County manager Rory Gallagher was singing the youngsters praises during commentary of last week’s semi-final win over Lavey.

Glen's Danny Tallon celebrates his goal in last season's SFC final. Pic by Mary K Burke.

Champions Glen come to county final day having followed a similar path to their rivals. The Watty Graham’s have shown all the hallmarks of champions in seeing off Claudy, Banagher, Swatragh, Ballinascreen, Magherafelt and Newbridge.

Magherafelt gave them something to think about but once Stevie O’Hara bagged a 38th minute goal, the champions moved up a gear and coasted home.

Ryan Dougan is in the form of his life at full back while Michael Warnock brings an extra scoring threat from deep. Conor Glass will be joined in the middle of the park by fit again Emmett Bradley.

Since returning from injury, Bradley has shown his importance to the Glen cause as not only a prime ball winner, but a score getter.

Danny Tallon and Conleth McGuckin carry the main scoring threat up top for Malachy O’Rourke’s side while an available again Alex Doherty will be pushing hard for a starting berth along side brothers Jack and Ethan.

Gerald Bradley and Tiarnan Flanagan contest possession during last year's final. Pic by Mary K Burke.

It all makes for a formidable attacking unit. But what are their chances against a touch-tight back division lead by one of the best man markers in the country.

Chrissy McKaigue has led a ruthless defensive unit all campaign. Apart from a five-minute spell against Lavey, those in front of Antoin McMullan have shut out all before them.

How Slaughtneil line-up for the Glen kick-outs may prove vital to the outcome of the game. Glen like Connlan Bradley to hit space created down the flanks for wing half backs and forwards to hit.

If Slaughtneil were to go zonal and force Bradley to go long, then a duel between Conor Glass and Patsy Bradley could send tremors ringing around Celtic Park and beyond.

In open play it’s likely to see both take up a deeper position with Glass having the odd foray forward to give a hand when required.

For Slaughtneil, Antoin McMullan tends to act quickly and look for a short restart but, when necessary, he never has any difficulty in picking out Bradley or the improving Jerome McGuigan in the middle of the park.

But can Glen put the brakes on Slaughtneil’s forward unit and in particular Shane McGuigan and Christopher Bradley?

Their linkup play can be a joy to watch on occasions and has been key to unlocking many a defence up and down the country over the last number of years. If Glen can find away to stop this dynamic duo, they’ll be well on the road to two-in-a-row.

Celtic Park’s atmosphere will be akin to that of a Roman Colosseum when Sean Dolan’s Gavin Hegarty throws the ball up between the competing Gladiators. And what a battle it should be.

The county’s finest with two fully fit squads that seem to be peaking at just the right time. There’ll be no more than a score between the sides whenever and however it finishes.

With a slight edge in the forward stakes, Slaughtneil may just edge it.

Verdict: Slaughtneil