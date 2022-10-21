Search

21 Oct 2022

Dual-council call for extension of Kilrea footpath provision

Cllrs Sean Bateson and Sean McPeake have made the call.

Cllr Sean McPeake and Sean Bateson pictured on the Moneygran Road between Kilrea and Portglenone.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

Councillors Sean Bateson and Sean McPeake have called on the Department for Infrastructure to extend the current footpath provision on the Moneygran Road in Kilrea.

Both councillors have been working collaboratively together as this stretch of road in Kilrea crosses between Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid Ulster Council.

Councillor McPeake stated: “Residents living on the Moneygran Road have been constantly raising the issue of the missing link of footpath on this stretch of road.

“The current footpath misses the road for about half a mile with walkers having to walk on the road itself which is a particularly dangerous road at times.

“I have been liaising with residents on this road and the Active Travel Unit within the Department for Infrastructure to have the missing link of this footpath extended.”

Councillor Bateson added: “I have been working jointly on this with my colleague, Councillor McPeake and together we have gathered petitions and signatures from a number of community organisations in Kilrea who are all in support of the footpath being extended.

“These petitions have now been passed on to the DFI and we urge them to connect the footpath as soon as possible.

“This would link together the existing footpath and would increase the safety and well-being of all road users who use this road.”

