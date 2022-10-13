Road closure to be put in place for two weeks to facilitate resurfacing scheme outside Draperstown

A £410,000 resurfacing scheme on the B40 Magherafelt Road and Draperstown Road, Draperstown is due to commence on Monday, October 17

The resurfacing work will extend a distance of approximately 2.1 kilometres from Drumard Road to Brackaghlislea Road and will deliver significant benefits for residents, businesses and local schools.

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to close the B40 to through traffic, between the B41 Tobermore Road, Draperstown and the A29 Tobermore Road, Desertmartin from Monday, October 17 to Wednesday, November 2, (Monday to Saturday) between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

During these times a signed diversionary route will be in place via Tobermore. Local access and access for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Completion of the work by Wednesday, November 2 is subject to favourable weather conditions however the Department will keep the public informed of any changes. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit trafficwatchni.com