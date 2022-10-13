Takeaway owner bowled over by generosity

A big-hearted Derry takeaway owner has generously stepped up to the plate to ensure his customers are able to enjoy a tasty meal as the cost of living crisis escalates.

Speaking to Derry Now, the legendary Mr Chang described how he had added a ‘pay it forward’ option on the iconic Rice Bowl app, to enable anyone who wants to pay forward, to provide a meal free of charge to “someone in need”.

Mr Chang said: “I have also decided to add the ‘payless’ section on the Rice Bowl app, for people who are feeling the squeeze because of the current climate.

“Under the ‘payless section’ there is also a button that customers can click to claim specials which are free of charge. This is limited to two specials per household.

“The Rice Bowl app also contains a ‘pay it forward’ section’. Customers can click on this and by doing so, it will add a meal to the claim free special section.”

Mr Chang, who is well known nationally and internationally, recounted how he even got a message on social media from a man in the United States asking how he could ‘pay it forward’ to “help the people of Derry due to the cost of living crisis”.

“I explained about the ‘pay it forward’ app and decided to keep it open 24 hours a day so people all over the world could use it.

“Next morning, I opened the shutters as usual, walked into work and the ‘pay it forward’ receipts were lying everywhere and they were not just from people in Northern Ireland or Southern Ireland, but from all over the world.

“I would say to anyone, if you are finding it hard to make ends meet because of the cost of living crisis, simply download the Rice Bowl app, and click ‘claim free special’.

“In a world of mayhem, faith in humanity is now restored,” said Mr Chang, who said everyone in the hospitality sector had noticed a massive downturn in business.

Mr Chang’s innovation has been well received on social media, with one customer saying: “Mr Chang you are the ‘living example of ‘Be the change you want to see’. Big love to you.”