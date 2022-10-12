Search

12 Oct 2022

Good relations event helps young people who have fled Ukraine

It provided an opportunity for participants from Ukraine to practice their English skills.

Good relations event helps young people who have fled Ukraine

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with participants at the kite-making workshop.

12 Oct 2022 1:00 PM

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council organised a successful kite making workshop in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre during Good Relations Week.

It provided an opportunity for participants from Ukraine to practice their English skills after taking part in language classes over the summer period, including young people who now attend school in Limavady.

This young boy enjoyed an opportunity to try on the Mayor’s Chain, with Good Relations Officer Dearbhaile Hutchinson.

The Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, who dropped in to the workshop to meet those in attendance, said: “It’s encouraging to see Council providing activities like this as people adjust to life here after being displaced from their own homes.

“The workshop provided a relaxed, social environment to practise their language skills, and it is inspiring to see how quickly they have adapted despite the many challenges they have faced.

“The annual Good Relations Week campaign, with its theme of ‘Change Starts With Us’, is an important time to raise awareness about the importance of peace, and the impact of conflict, especially at this time when we are offering sanctuary to those who have had to flee from Ukraine.”

The workshop was delivered as part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme, which receives financial support from The Executive Office through the District Council Good Relations Programme.

For further information email goodrelations@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

