06 Oct 2022

Concerns raised about speeding cars in Lone Moor area

Residents sign a petition for Department of Infrastructure

Concerns raised about speeding cars in Lone Moor area

' Few near misses' - Cllr Maeve O'Neill

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Residents in the Noreen Avenue and Jacqueline Way area of the city have raised concerns about traffic in the area.

According to Derry City Strabane District councillor, Maeve O'Neill (People Before Profit), residents have raised concerns about the increased frequency of speeding cars.

Councillor O'Neill joined residents to knock on doors in the local area to raise awareness of the issue and to bring a petition to the Department for Infrastructure.

"There have been a few near misses on this street with cars going far too fast and a dog was knocked down and subsequently died just a few weeks ago," said Cllr O'Neill.

"Unless something is done, another accident is waiting to happen. I've joined residents in knocking on the doors in this street so that we can speak to everyone about the issue to try and raise awareness, and to gather signatures for a petition to DFI so they understand the strength of concern in this street from speeding cars and to help ensure urgent action."

