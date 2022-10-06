Derry facing temporary accommodation crisis.

Concern has been raised that Derry is facing a temporary accommodation crisis.

Derry City and Strabane District councillor, Emmet Doyle (Aontú) warned without what he described as "significant action" people requiring temporary accommodation will spend more and more time in B & Bs and hotels.

Cllr Doyle said: "This situation has arisen due to the increasingly low numbers of single let and leased properties".

Following a briefing by the Chief Executive of the Housing Executive, Cllr Doyle added: "I am quite concerned that more and more housing applicants who need temporary accommodation are being placed in unsuitable hostel, hotel or B & B accommodation.

"Over the last year of the 1,161 placement in temporary accommodation, the vast majority (756) were to hotel/bed and breakfast accommodation with less than 19% being placed in single let properties (181) or leased properties (38).

"I know the Housing Executive is under extreme pressure not just in Derry but regionally, but it is unacceptable that so many people - some with small families - are spending what can be a long time in hotel rooms.

"I know the Chief Executive shared my frustration and we need to secure more investment in social housing schemes. That means a functioning Executive.

"We also need to be able to secure single let and leased properties in the City that meet the high standards of the Housing Executive and anyone being able to offer such accommodation should come forward," said Cllr Doyle