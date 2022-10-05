County Derry woman crosses London Marathon finish line in late dad's honour

A Claudy woman whose father died just three months ago completed the TCS London Marathon last weekend in his memory to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation (BHF)

Gemma Warnock, an NHS physiotherapist, who now lives in Newcastle Upon Tyne was running her first full marathon having previously taken part in several half marathon events.

Gemma decided to run in the London Marathon to raise funds for the BHF because her father, Glenn, suffered heart attacks when he was younger, and she wanted to support the charity’s lifesaving research.

Tragically Glenn died just 11 weeks before the marathon without seeing his beloved daughter cross the finish line in his honour.

“My dad had his first heart attack when he was just 36 years old and he also had stents fitted,” she said

“He was due to turn 60 this year so I wanted to give something back and decided that I would run the London Marathon to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation. He was a farmer and apart from his heart attacks in the past he was really fit and healthy.

“Twelve weeks ago, my dad died suddenly from a heart attack. It was a massive shock as it was so unexpected. It was very difficult but, in a way, training for the marathon helped me focus and gave me a new reason to run.

“Crossing the finish line was emotional as I signed up to run for him and he wasn’t here to see it. But I know he’d be so proud.”

The 22 year-old said running in memory of her dad helped her complete the epic race.

“I felt very nervous ahead of the start of the marathon but I was determined to do it for my dad and I knew I just had to get on with it. I actually enjoyed the first 13 miles but then the pain started to set in but the support from the crowds was amazing. People I didn’t even know were shouting my name and urging me on and that really helped.”

Around 225,000 people are living with heart and circulatory diseases in Northern Ireland. Each month around 340 people in Northern Ireland will die from these diseases, around 100 of them younger than 75 years-old.

Gemma added the support she has received from family, friends and the Claudy community since her dad’s death has been heartwarming.

“I put my all into it once the fundraising started. People have been so generous. I did most of it online, but I come from a close, tight-knit community and people were literally coming to my family home with cash donations,” she explained.

Thanks to her fundraising efforts, Gemma raised £7,750 for the BHF.

“I want to thank everyone who donated. It’s what helped get me through the last few months.

“It was the thought of being able to give something back and raising funds to support British Heart Foundation research to be able to help others and save lives,” she added.

Gemma is already planning her next marathon adventure and hopes to continue to raise funds to help others.

“I would have said ‘never again’ but I’ve already entered the ballot and started thinking about doing it again so hopefully I can raise more money to support lifesaving research,” she said.

Funds raised from this year’s TCS London Marathon will go towards cutting-edge BHF research into regenerative medicine.

Head of the BHF Northern Ireland Fearghal McKinney, congratulated Gemma on her marathon achievement and thanked her for her fundraising efforts.

“We are so grateful to Gemma for choosing us as her charity and for her incredible achievement. To lose her much-loved dad during her training is devastating and she is so brave for continuing to train and cross that finish line.

“This year was even more special for us as the BHF was the 2022 TCS London Marathon charity of the year. It’s thanks to the commitment of people like Gemma, that the BHF has been able to continue to fund pioneering research into regenerative medicine – including the development of a Heart Healing Patch, which could save and improve the lives of millions of people worldwide affected by heart failure.

“That’s why we are so grateful to Gemma - you have played your part in to helping to get our ground-breaking research over the finish line even faster and we cannot thank you enough.”