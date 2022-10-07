IN PICTURES: Susie’s 70th shindig raises funds for local charities

Susie Friel pictured with members of the Open Doors Club.

On Friday, August 19, many of Susie Friel's family and friends travelled from near and far to join in her big birthday celebrations in The Hen House, Friels' Bar Swatragh.

It was a brilliant evening from start to finish, with lovely refreshments, great entertainment and a fantastic amount of £4,800 was raised for two local and very worthy charities:

Open Doors Club in Swatragh and South Derry Down’s Syndrome Group were presented with £2,400.

The Open Doors Club was formed in 1999 by Granaghan and District Women’s Group. The club is especially dedicated to people who are disabled, have a learning disability or complex needs.

They meet in Granaghan Resource Centre every Wednesday evening and enjoy a great range of activities including arts and crafts, music and drama, cookery, meditation and relaxation, games and fun activities.

They also enjoy trips and outings, ten pin bowling at the Jet Centre and the Christmas Pantomime in the Grand Opera House Belfast.

South Derry Downs Syndrome Group was formed over 40 years ago. One of its founder members was Susie’s good friend, Margaret Harkin (RIP).

Over the years Susie helped out at many activities and events and was always there to help, if needed. Today the group is able to support over 50 families in the Mid-Ulster area with speech therapy, music therapy, drama, social events, educational courses and friendship.

Thanks to Dermot and Caitriona Friel and all the staff at Friel’s Bar for the use of their premises and delicious refreshments on the night of the party.

Thanks also to Declan O’Kane and his band who provided fabulous entertainment and the local businesses and individuals who donated prizes for the raffle.

Thanks to those who provided home-baking and lovely desserts and a big thank you to each and everyone who donated to the two charities,

either through JustGiving online or on the night.

Special thanks also go to Susie Friel and Donna Murphy, Chairperson of South Derry Downs Syndrome Group, for all their great work in organising this wonderful evening. Forever memories to cherish.

Lastly, a big thank you to Susie for her thoughtfulness and kindness in donating this fantastic amount of £4,800, proceeds raised from her special birthday fundraiser to the Open Doors Club in Swatragh and South Derry Down’s Syndrome Group.