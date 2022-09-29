Service of Thanksgiving for the late Queen Elizabeth II.
St Columb's Cathedral in the city will host a diocesan and civic Service of Reflection and Thanksgiving for The Life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The service will take place on Thursday, September 29, at 7.30pm.
The service will be led by the Dean of Derry, Very Rev Raymond Stewart.
Leaders from the main local Churches will take part and the Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Rev Andrew Forster, will preach the sermon.
The service offers an opportunity for everyone in the community to remember the late Queen with thankfulness. All are welcome.
