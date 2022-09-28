Search

28 Sept 2022

£450,000 funding approved for new bowling green for County Derry town

Dungiven Outdoor Bowling Club is set to get a new facility in the town.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

28 Sept 2022 12:02 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A Sinn Féin councillor has welcomed news that funding has been approved to develop a new bowling green in Dungiven.

Councillor Sean McGlinchey has confirmed that funding of £450,000 was recently approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the new facility, which is to be located adjacent to Dungiven Sports Centre.

Welcoming the news, Councillor McGlinchey said a new bowling green will be hugely beneficial to Dungiven Outdoor Bowling Club.

The club vacated their former site at Chapel Road in 2020 and had entered into an interim arrangement with Limavady Bowling Club to use their facilities.

Councillor McGlinchey confirmed that the project has been put out to tender and he hopes construction on the Curragh Road site will begin in the coming months.

