Farm clearance sale to be held in County Derry this week

Farm machinery and household items will be auctioned off in Swatragh on Friday (September 23).
A farm clearance sale is scheduled to take place this Friday (September 23) with a number of items set to go under the hammer.
The public auction, which is being run by Lauri O'Kane and Sons, will take place at 6 Culnagrew Road in Swatragh.
Set to kick off at 6pm, both machinery and household contents will be auctioned off in the clearance sale.
Among the items to be auctioned is a Massey Ferguson 135 tractor, a RCT 290, cutting bar, 5' link box and single axe cattle trailer.
A bale spike portable cattle crush, fertiliser sower, barley crusher and double discs are also included in the sale.
Over 100 household items, including suites of furniture, chairs, lamps, beds, wardrobes and miscellaneous items will also be auctioned off.
For further information contact Lauri O'Kane and Sons on 028 7962 8321 or email lauriokane@btconnect.com
The issues began last Tuesday after a free food facility was urged to close for the Queen's funeral.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.