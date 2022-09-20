Search

20 Sept 2022

Derry cafe scoops Best Cafe award at Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2022

Derry cafe scoops Best Cafe award at Final of Irish Restaurant Awards

At the awards: Connor's mum Lorraine Tosh, Owner Connor Allen and Head Chef Jessie Walton

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

20 Sept 2022 5:30 PM

BRØN cafe bar and restaurant in Derry has been named the Best Cafe in Ulster at the All Ireland Final of Irish Restaurant awards 2022.


The awards took place in the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD) on Monday September 19.

Almost 900 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs, hospitality business and staff turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

BRØN scooped the top award for Best Cafe in Ulster after only being open two years this month.


"WE DID IT!" they wrote. "Last night we picked up the award for the best cafe in Ulster at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

"We are ecstatic and so so grateful to have been chosen as the winners. Thanks for a great night and to everyone involved including all of the other businesses who are doing amazing work. Celebrations are in order (after we recover from last night)."

BRØN is a popular Derry spot, situated on Bishop Street in the heart of Derry City. The cafe bar and restaurant serves meals for breakfast, brunch and dinner with a range of wines, cocktails, crafty beers, and coffee.

Speaking at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final, President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan, said; “This has been an outstanding year for the Irish Restaurant Awards, in it’s 13th Year now after a two year break due to COVID.


"We have surpassed previous years online public nominations with over 100,000 received in June and our Regional Events held in August and September in Meath, Cavan, Cork and Leitrim had almost 3,000 attendees. 


"The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing and up and coming talent in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without the dedicated and passionate staff in the industry. 


"We are delighted to have the Awards back up and running again and it has been a fantastic display of what the industry has to offer here tonight in the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD).”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media