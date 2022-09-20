Search

20 Sept 2022

Enagh Lough fundraiser massively exceeds target

'Overwhelming generosity' of the community in Derry and beyond praised

Fundraiser extraordinaire Jean Rodgers with her nephew, Micky Doherty.

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

20 Sept 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

The overwhelming generosity of the community in Derry and beyond has been praised by Jean Rodgers, who set up an online fundraiser in the wake of the recent Enagh Lough tragedy.

Following the tragic deaths of friends Reuven Simon and Mr Joseph Sebastian at the lough in August, Jean and her nephew, Micky Doherty, set up an online fundraiser to help the boys’ families.

Jean exceeded her £5,000, raising almost three times the amount.

She said: “I Just want to say a massive, ‘Thank you’ to everyone who has donated to the Just Giving page for the Enagh Lough tragedy. All together we have raised £13,046.

“Just Giving will take some of it, just to let everyone know. Whenever they take their amount out, I will let everyone know of the finalised amount.”

