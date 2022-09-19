Search

19 Sept 2022

Progress on Council's 'Hardship Fund' welcomed

'Support for those in need this winter due to soaring energy prices' - Cllr Doyle

'Support for those in need this winter due to soaring energy prices' - Cllr Doyle

'Support for those in need this winter due to soaring energy prices' - Cllr Doyle.

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

19 Sept 2022 1:45 PM

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

There has been a welcome for the “progress” made in the establishment of a ‘Hardship Fund’ by . Derry City and Strabane District Council

Speaking to Derry Now, Cllr Emmet Doyle (Aontú) said the ‘Hardship Fund’ was being set up to support those in need this winter due to soaring energy prices.

Cllr Doyle added: ““Council has been working over the last while to plan for and put in place a scheme that would help our constituents in the absence of any help from Stormont.

“This week we finalised some of the details. Constituents in need who meet a range of open criteria will be able to get a voucher for £100 towards their energy needs. Yesterday I secured that gas top up customers would receive two £49 top ups compared to the planned one.

“I have to be clear that this scheme will not help everyone in need in the district. Councils unfortunately don’t have the resources to build funds to the size that would be required, only Stormont or Westminster would and both have largely ignored the problem here.

“The scheme is planned to open the week beginning October 17 October and people can either contact a local community organisation, their local Councillor or self refer to be checked for eligibility. A charity partner will then secure the energy for you so no one will be given £100 cash,” said Cllr Doyle.

Cllr Doyle said more details of the scheme would be made available in the coming weeks.

“I am determined to see as many people getting help as we can possibly manage, but ultimately the £308k we have budgeted for the scheme has come from savings and is a drop in the ocean compared to what I know many people need.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media