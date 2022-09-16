Derry man arrested and fined for stealing car and using victim's bank card

He was jailed for nine months and fined £600
Derry Magistrate's Court heard today how after a car was stolen from a house in the Balmoral Avenue area of Derry a bank card was used on a number of occasions.
Ryan Michael Harkin (30) of Glenabbey Close in Derry admitted a series of charges connected to the incident that occurred on November 5 2020.
The court heard that police were called by the injured party to report his car had been stolen during the night.
He said he still had his main set of keys but a spare key kept in the house was missing as was his wife's wedding ring.
CCTV was examined and a man could be seen approaching the car and 'using a mobile device' to open it.
He then was seen going round the rear of the property before returning and driving away.
The injured party's wallet was in the car and one of his bank cards was used to but tobacco products.
On the two occasions the card was used staff in the outlets noticed the driving and the condition of the vehicle with a tyre described as being almost 'completely off.'
The vehicle was recovered that afternoon with one tyre missing.
The defendant was identified from the CCTV and was arrested later but refused to be interviewed.
Harkin was jailed for nine months and fined £600.
