Search

16 Sept 2022

Derry man arrested and fined for stealing car and using victim's bank card

He admitted a series of charges connected to the incident that occurred on November 5 2020

Derry man arrested and fined for stealing car and using victim's bank card

He was jailed for nine months and fined £600

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 6:00 PM

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today how after a car was stolen from a house in the Balmoral Avenue area of Derry a bank card was used on a number of occasions.

Ryan Michael Harkin (30) of Glenabbey Close in Derry admitted a series of charges connected to the incident that occurred on November 5 2020.

The court heard that police were called by the injured party to report his car had been stolen during the night.

He said he still had his main set of keys but a spare key kept in the house was missing as was his wife's wedding ring.

CCTV was examined and a man could be seen approaching the car and 'using a mobile device' to open it.

He then was seen going round the rear of the property before returning and driving away. 

The injured party's wallet was in the car and one of his bank cards was used to but tobacco products.

On the two occasions the card was used staff in the outlets noticed the driving and the condition of the vehicle with a tyre described as being almost 'completely off.'

The vehicle was recovered that afternoon with one tyre missing.

The defendant was identified from the CCTV and was arrested later but refused to be interviewed. 

Harkin was jailed for nine months and fined £600.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media