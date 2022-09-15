Search

15 Sept 2022

Derry woman released on bail with condition she attends GP

The judge also imposed a curfew, a tag and a no alcohol condition

Derry Magistrates Court

The case was adjourned until October 3

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 3:00 PM

A young woman has been released on bail at Derry Magistrate's Court today on condition she attends her GP within 24 hours to seek medical advice.

Tasmin Palmer (19) of Jefferson Court in Derry appeared charged with two counts of assaulting police, spitting inside a police vehicle and a charge of disorderly behaviour at Altnagelvin Hospital.

All of the offences were said to have occurred on September 13.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail. 

She told the court that Palmer was charged with further offences while on bail.

The officer said Palmer was a risk to herself and opposed bail.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said the offences 'were serious' but added that Palmer had no significant record.

She suggested that Palmer could be released to attend her GP and that could be made a condition of bail and if she didn't do that she could be breached.

The barrister said that the Court could 'guide' Palmer in the right direction.

District Judge Barney McElholm said said in many ways he was 'wasting my time'.

He released her on bail and made it a condition that she report to the PSNI with 24 hours with proof she has been in contact with her GP.

He also imposed a curfew and tag and a no alcohol condition.

The case was adjourned until October 3.

