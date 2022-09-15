Derry's Mary Keogh Academy to host 'Inspirational People Of The Year Awards' 

The Mary Keogh Academy have launched this year's 'Inspirational People Of The Year Awards.' The Academy are hosting the Charity Gala Dinner at the Maldron Hotel in Derry on Saturday October 22.



The event will see the city's first ever award ceremony which is completely dedicated to thanking and rewarding those who do so much to help others in our community.



Over the last two years, The Mary Keogh Academy has brought vital services to our local community and beyond.



Mental Health, Addiction and Suicide are the topics that have been at the helm of the organisation.



There have been large amounts of complimentary workshops, seminars and talks that have helped countless people work through difficult and challenging circumstances.



Working alongside people in the community who are struggling and being able to offer an immediate service has been a very rewarding task carried out by Mary and her team.



Mary said: "There are many individuals and families who have been helplessly navigating trauma and not knowing where to turn and the academy has been on hand to help where possible.



"I have a profound passion and dedication to helping others, through my own journey I have had to do the work, do the healing and learn the tools.



"My goal is to offer those tools to others and help wherever I can. A lot of my ladies are working with me currently on healing their inner child, which is where most of their trauma, habits and negative self talk have stemmed from.



"Being able to see the change and the raw emotion involved in each of their journeys has been a beautiful experience and I feel blessed to see them overcome fear, doubt and the feeling of not being 'good enough'."



The Academy is going from strength to strength and feel that now is the perfect opportunity to continue to further give back to the community.



Mary continued: "There are so many organisations and individuals who make such a huge difference in the lives of many here in Derry/Donegal and we feel that they should all be recognised and thanked in a special way.



"We have put our awards online for the public to vote for local heroes and the feedback has been tremendous with all of our finalists being announced at the end of this week.



"I celebrate my 60th Birthday in October and I genuinely could not think of a better way to celebrate than this."



The proceeds on the night will all be donated to the; Inner City Assistance and the Mullan Hope Centre.



Everyone is welcome with tickets now available through Eventbrite. Please contact The Mary Keogh Academy via their social media platforms for booking or further information.