Derry's Millennium Forum to host Youth Open Mic Night

The Millennium Forum will host a special evening on Culture Night aimed specifically for young people, Musical Theatre Youth Open Mic Night.

Musical Theatre songs is an event organised by fifteen enthusiastic Youth Forum members for the musical theatre loving young people of our talented city and beyond.



Offering the opportunity to showcase a performance song in front of a live theatre loving audience, this will be a cabaret style evening which will take place in the Millennium Forum Studio space from 8pm-9.30pm on Friday September 23.



All tickets are free of charge but will need to be booked in advance, along with an option to perform at the event and select a chosen song.

Mags Anderson, Education Officer at the Millennium Forum, encourages all young people with an interest in Musical Theatre to attend this free event.



Mags said: “Culture Night is the perfect evening to host the Youth Forum’s first Musical Theatre Open Mic night, with the primary target audience being young people aged 14-20 years old.



"This is a family friendly event and family and friends are welcome to come along to support and enjoy the talent of the evening.



"The Studio capacity in a seated cabaret style is 100 people with availability to have 15-20 open mic singers, so I advise that you book your performance space or seat fast.



"The Millennium Forum theatre and studio space are all fully accessible via the main public entrance at Newmarket Street, with our specially adapted Changing Space facility accessible via the lifts. We look forward to seeing you.”

Musical Theatre Youth Open Mic Night is on at the Millennium Forum’s Studio as part of Culture Night 2022.



Tickets must be booked in advance from the Box Office, online, telephone at 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for details.



For anyone wishing to perform on the night, bookings must also be made in advance, however, a form will then be issued, requesting song details.



Please note that under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.