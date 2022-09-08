'Thank you, ma'am' - Gary Middleton MLA

'Respected for her service, her dignity, resilience' - Cllr Ryan McCready
Paying heartfelt tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away today at the age of 96, Gary Midleton MLA (DUP) said simply: "Thank you ma'am".
"I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong". HM the Queen 1947.— Gary Middleton MLA (@Gary_Middleton) September 8, 2022
Thank you ma'am. pic.twitter.com/lvCdywOtPC
Derry City and Strabane District Councillor, Ryan McCready (UUP) said the nation was united in grief at the loss of our Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
We are a nation united in grief at the loss of our Majesty Queen Elizabeth ||— Ryan McCready (@Ryan_McCready) September 8, 2022
Respected for her service, her dignity, resilience at the hardest times and always a tower of strenour nation and many other nation's in the world and the commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/15lVQaImDi
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Croke Park during her State Visit to Ireland in 2011 (Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE)
