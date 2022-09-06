Whitehouse power off since early morning.
Residents in Whitehouse Park in the city have been without electricity since early Tuesday morning.
Speaking to Derry Now, a resident said the power in a whole cul-de-sac went off just before 2am.
He added: "NI Electricity Networks are currently on the scene connecting up eight generators.
"I believe they are connecting the medically vulnerable."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.