Twin brother of late Emmette Dillon to complete 10k a day to fundraise in his memory one year on

Ryan Dillon, twin brother of late Emmette Dillon, is set to complete 10k every day of September to raise vital funds for Foyle Search and Rescue, Foyle Prevention Team and ARC Fitness.

Emmette tragically passed away last September after his body was recovered by Foyle Search and Rescue.

A year on, his brother Ryan wants to raise money for charities within the city and those who helped in the search and recovery of Emmette.

Ryan wrote: "With Emmette's year anniversary coming up in September, I thought it was only right to do something in his memory and raise money for a few local charities.

"I will be running (may have to walk and crawl) 10k every day of September. The charities I will be raising money for will be Foyle Search and Rescue, Foyle Prevention Team and ARC. Three amazing charities who I will always be thankful to.

"I will put up a post every day showing the 10k completed and advising what time and where I will be starting the 10k the following day so people can join me if they wish. All donations are greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance."

Ryan will begin his challenge tomorrow (Thursday September 1) as he completes his first of 30 10k runs.

Ryan added: "I will be starting at Sainsbury's at 10am and going out towards the line -nice and flat- and turning at 5k and running back to Sainsbury's. Feel free to join me if you wish.

"Thank you to everyone who has made donations so far. I am overwhelmed with the generosity and support."

Foyle Search and Rescue have wished Ryan the best of luck for his fundraising challenge. They wrote: "Amazing Ryan! We want to say a huge thank you to Ryan for fundraising in Emmette’s memory.

"He is undertaking a huge task of 10K every day in September in the hope to raise money for ARC Fitness - Addiction Recovery Coaching, Foyle Prevention Team & ourselves. Thanks again Ryan for your support now and always. And best of luck!"

ARC Fitness echoed their good wishes. They wrote: "So, our friend Ryan Dillon is running 10k a day in September in memory of his brother Emmette. That’s a lot of steps guys.

"Monies raised from this are going to help Foyle Search and Rescue and ARC Fitness continue to serve our communities. Help him out."

At the time of Emmette's tragic passing, Ryan had explained "the unbreakable bond" he shared with his brother.

He wrote: "It's impossible to name everyone but the outpouring of support has been unbelievable.

"I am forever thankful to you all and to all the organisations and groups who have supported us. All friends, family and work colleagues who have given their time to support us. Emmette was my twin and we had an unbreakable bond."

To sponsor Ryan, visit the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/10k-a-day-sept-for-emmette?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1tUSjAegLGx1E1B4rjTpVLuuL2WYZfSHEPQ_HXHxvvEwlk4GSu9PwfY5E