19 Aug 2022

Derry woman reunited with her dad after 36 years thanks to ITV show

The follow up show will premiere on ITV this Monday

Derry woman finds daddy after 36 years thanks to ITV show

Sadly, with Grant’s recent diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, the father and daughter must make use of every second they have together

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

19 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

Derry woman, Wendy O'Hagan, appeared on the ITV show Long Lost Family back in 2013 in a bid to track down her birth father.

Growing up in Northern Ireland in the late seventies, Wendy O’Hagan was seven before she learned about her birth father.

Her mother had fallen in love with American serviceman Grant Williams but he was suspected of being a Republican sympathiser and was eventually deported.

The programme tracked down Grant in America and reunited the father and daughter.

Nearly a decade on, Wendy and her father are set to appear on the follow up ITV Show, Long Lost Family: What happened next?

In the show, Wendy's daddy Grant returns to Derry to spend more time with his daughter nearly a decade after Long Lost Family first tracked him down. 

Sadly, with Grant’s recent diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, the father and daughter must make use of every second they have together.

The show is set to premiere next week on Monday August 22 on ITV at 9pm.

Speaking about her experience, Wendy said: "After 36 years of whats and whys, I finally took the plunge to find my father.

"At the time I thought it would be impossible, that it was never going to happen. But, with the help and support of all my family and friends, I didn't give up .

"This journey with Long Lost Family has given me a relationship with my Dad. We have learnt so much about each other and finally answered all the questions we both have had for 36 years.

"I now feel part of an extended family who have all welcomed me in and so I thought to give back a little to the show for all their help.

"I decided it was only right to agree to a catch up show. This gives an update since we met and maybe help someone somewhere to take the plunge and never give up on the search for a loved one as it's certainly changed my life."

