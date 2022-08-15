Man due before court following Limavady attack

The man is due before Coleraine Magistrates Court today.
Detectives investigating an assault in Limavady on Friday night in which a man in his 20s was attacked with bats have charged a 40 year old man with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is expected to appear at Coleraine Magistrates court today, Monday, August 15.
As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.
A second man arrested in connection with this incident was released on police bail following questioning
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.