11 Aug 2022

'Norway' you didn't pick Haaland!

Bay Road Soccer Fantasy Football - Week One

Fantasy Football

Erling Haaland scored two goals against West Ham on Week One of the new Premier League season.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

11 Aug 2022 10:34 AM

So, hands up who didn’t have Erling Haaland in their team?

If that’s the case, then you may pack your bags now, because ignoring the Norwegian striker – who will clearly score 50 goals this season – is akin to finding a bundle of cash in a field and picking the nice flowers beside it instead.

On that note, if you picked any of Manchester United’s ‘stars’, then you deserve everything you get. You-know-what doesn’t smell any better just because someone else is shovelling it, and for those with any of David De Gea, Harry Maguire, Fred or Marcus Rashford in their team, lol at you.

Caolan Wilson and Johnny Crossan can certainly hold their heads high after Week One after amassing a fairly impressive 90 points each. Caolan’s star performers included Fulham striker Mitrovic, who scored two against Liverpool, and Mo Salah as captain, who scored for the sixth opening day in a row.

Johnny meanwhile went in big on Day One and it paid off, as he made Haaland his triple captain, and ended up with 39 points alone from just one player. He also had Ward-Prowse in his midfield, and even though Southampton are dung, he’s a player who will always hit double figures.

In third place, Keith McFaul scored himself 83 points, and defensively he played a blinder with Newcastle’s Kieran Tripper and Man. City’s Kyle Walker scoring big. That just goes to show that t’s not always about the strikers and midfielders.

Unfortunately, in Fantasy Football, there’s always the other end of the scale, with players having NIGHTMARE weeks that tempts them to swear off football forever.

In last place after Week One was John Casey’s ‘Candystripes’. While he did okay defensively with Koulibaly and Thiago Silva, he had one to forget in his offensive positions. His captain Harry Kane yielded only 4 points, while his five-men midfield of Benrahma, Zaha, Coutinho, Barnes and Rashford gave him a measly 7 points.

Fantasy Football moves fast however, so there is always a shot at redemption, but seriously – put Haaland in your team. It’s guaranteed points.

If you wish to join the Fantasy Football, follow the link below:

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/8okgsb

