County Derry-born artist calls for interest from home

A Dungiven woman now living outside Drogheda in County Louth is a successful artist and is keen to reach out to other artists from across County Derry.

Leonora Reilly (nee Gallagher) has fallen in love with plein air painting. Speaking to the County Derry Post Leonora said: “I have found myself loving the whole experience of plein air painting.

“I attended the Dublin Plein Air Painting Festival and after my first year I wondered about the possibility of organising a similar experience in Co Louth around the coastal towns and heritage sites, for other local artists to paint out at too.”

Plein Air Painting is the act of painting outdoors with the artist's subject in full view. Plein air artists capture the spirit and essence of a landscape or subject by incorporating natural light, color and movement into their works.

Leonora organised a two day outdoor painting competition suitable for all grades of adult artists to attend, in two locations in Co Louth.

Leonora Reilly and her husband Declan at Carlingford.

Artists arrived with their easels, canvases, paints and supplies and painted out around Carlingford village, harbour and marina - with an end-of-day display of their art on their easels on the green area.

There was much local interest with requests to hold this event again.

The venture has turned into a fantastic initiative and experience for Leonora, who herself is painting and selling her work from her website, local coffee shop and gift shops.

Leonora is now asking if there are any similar events or interests in Derry.

“Is there anything similar in Derry or in the county? I would be very interested to hear from any local artists who may be interested in the same.

Information about Leonora's plein air art can be found on her Facebook page Louthpleinairart.