03 Aug 2022

New A6 dual carriageway set to close again

A local councillor has raised concerns of 'major congestion' in Dungiven.

The recently-opened A6 dual carriageway is set to close again.

Reporter:

Mary K Burke

03 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

Motorists travelling from Belfast to Derry and vice versa will face changes to their journey this weekend as the new A6 dual carriageway which has been in use for a number of weeks in single file traffic will now close completely from Friday August 5.

Local councillor Sean McGlinchey hit out at the lack of communication and information being made available to local residents and commuters,

“Only I rang the contractor there about another question otherwise we wouldn't even have known this closure was happening,” he said.

“I am angry that people are not being kept up to date about these changes. This will mean we are back to major congestion on the main street in Dungiven and road users have the right to know about this information in advance so that they can make preparations.

Cllr Sean McGlinchey

“I'd expect that this means the buses will go back to picking up and laying down passengers at the original stops in the town, we are waiting on confirmation from Translink, but this lack of information from the contractor is just not good enough,” said councillor McGlinchey.

Last night the main contractor for the project, SWS had posted a traffic update for August as follows;

“From Friday 5th August the new A6 mainline at Dungiven roundabout to Claudy will be closed to allow permanent works to be completed on this section of the road. Traffic will travel along the A6/ Glenshane Rd / Foreglen Rd to Dungiven/Claudy and vice versa.

“The Feeny Road will close at its junction with the A6/ Glenshane Rd/ Foreglen Rd on Monday 8th August 2022 for approx. 1 week. This closure is required to complete final surfacing and permanent road marking works on the Feeny Rd.

“During the closure a signed diversion will be in place via B74 Glenshane Rd, B69 Baranailt Rd, A6 Glenshane Rd and vice vera for road users. Local access will be maintained.”

