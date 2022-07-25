Search

25 Jul 2022

David Trimble has died

Former First Minister and Nobel Laureate

David Trimble

David Trimble who died today

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 9:06 PM

Email:

News@derrynow.com

David Trimble, former First Minister and leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), has died.

Trimble (77) led the UUP from 1995 to 2005.

He was one of the architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

He subsequently won the Nobel Peace Prize along with then SDLP leader, John Hume.

On the occasion of John Hume's passing in August 2020, David Trimble said that unionism should recognise the positive contribution which he (Hume) had made to the North.

He said the Good Friday Agreement had been John Hume's "greatest gift to the North".

Since 2006, he sat in the British House of Lords as Baron Trimble of Lisnagarvey.

Paying tribute, SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood said tonight: "Without David Trimble's fortitude, there would simply have been no agreement."

First Leader Designate, Michelle O'Neill offered sincere condolences to David Trimble's wife Daphne, their four children and the wider family circle.

She added: "His very significant contribution to the peace process and his courage i  helping achieve the Good Friday Agreement leaves a legacy a quarter century on for which he and his family should be rightly proud."

Derry City and Strabane District UUP councillor said: "Sad news on the passing of Lord Trimble - condolences to the family."

