Concern growing for missing mum and child.

Police in Derry are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Jacqueline Friars (39) and her five-year-old daughter, Scarlet.
The pair were last seen at around 2.30pm on Sunday (July 23), in the Shantallow area of the city.
Police believe they may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland, im a blue Ford Kuga, with a green sticker saying "children on board".
Scarlet is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair, which was tied up in a ponytail and her two front teeth were missing.
Police and family remain significantly concerned for their safety and welfare and are appealing to Jacqueline or anyone with information on their whereabouts, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1076 of 24/07/22.
