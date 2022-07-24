Search

24 Jul 2022

24 Jul 2022

Council working as part of multi-agency response to flooding

Emergency Payment Scheme made available by Department for Communities

Flooding Emergency Payment Scheme made available by Department for Communities

Flooding Emergency Payment Scheme made available by Department for Communities

24 Jul 2022 4:30 PM

Derry City and Strabane District Council is working with relevant agencies as part of a multi-agency response to provide urgent support and assistance to those affected by flooding following severely heavy rain and flooding on Saturday evening across the City and District.

A spokesperson said: "Teams from across Council, including Cleansing and Environmental Health are on the ground assisting those whose homes or premises have been affected by the floods. Cleansing teams have also been helping with the clean up, providing skips and bulky waste collections in a number of affected areas across the city and district including a number of areas in the Waterside, Eglinton village and Strabane. External contractors have also been mobilised to assist with the response.

"Local community resilience groups were mobilised last night across the Council area to assist with the distribution and replenishing of sand bags provided by the Department for Infrastructure.

"Council’s Environmental Health staff are carrying out inspections and assessments of domestic properties to help assess the level of flood damage. The Emergency Payment Scheme has been made available by the Department for Communities to assist those worst affected by the floods in the City and District.

"This fund is  available to assist householders by providing up to £1,000 to help make their home fit to live in following inspections by Council staff on homes affected. It is important to note this is not a compensation scheme and that any compensation claims will have to be dealt with through householders and their insurance companies. To avail of the emergency payment scheme householders must register their property through the Department’s Flood Helpline and have their property assessed by Council.

"The Foyle Maritime Festival that is currently taking place along the City’s Quay was closed early on Saturday night in the interests of the health and safety of staff, participants and the public. The festival resumed as normal on Sunday at 12 noon with the parade of the sail  taking place from 1pm at the Quay, ahead of the Clipper Race official start  at Greencastle at 6pm

"A further Yellow weather warning is in place across all of Northern Ireland today and Council will continue to work closely with all agencies to monitor this as part of the ongoing recovery response.

"The Council will continue to participate in multi-agency meetings over the coming days and will provide further updates. In the meantime the public are urged to take note of the emergency numbers and website links for further information and advice and to follow the weather news and do all they can to protect themselves and their properties.

"The emergency numbers are as follows -

The Flood Helpline 0300 2000 100.

NI Water 0345 440 088

NI Housing Executive 03448 920 901

NI Electricity Networks 0345 643643

NI Gas emergency service  0800 002 001

Report a Blocked road 0300 200 7891

"For more info on flooding advice visit - https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/ articles/what-do-if-flood- happens

 

Local News

