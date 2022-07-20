Search

20 Jul 2022

County Derry man to take on key racing role

Joe Bradley will take up the role in mid October.

County Derry man to take on key racing role

Maghera's Joe Bradley will take up the prestigious role of Head of Bloodstock Operations at the English National Stud based in Newmarket.

Reporter:

Mary K Burke

20 Jul 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

mary.burke@iconicnews.ie

A County Derry man has been appointed to the prestigious role of Head of Bloodstock Operations at the English National Stud based in Newmarket. Maghera man, Joe Bradley will take up the role in mid October.

Speaking to the County Derry Post last night chairman of the National Stud, Lord Teddy Grimthorpe said he was looking forward to Bradley taking up the exciting role,

“We are excited and looking forward to working with Joe here at the National Stud. We put all the candidates through a rigorous process and we were very impressed by Joe's integrity, his knowledge and passion for the industry, his character and sense of purpose.”

The National Stud was acquired by the Jockey Club in 2008 and has been an integral part of the British thoroughbred industry for over 100 years, offering breeding services, specialist training for stud staff and public tours.

Joe Bradley had to undergo a rigorous recruitment process, including two interviews but he clearly made a positive impression on the interview panel.

“Joe's industry references were extraordinary to be honest. He brings such a wealth of experience to the role and we see this as a long-term appointment.

“It is very encouraging to know that Joe will be with us in October. He will see out the Book One yearling sales in Newmarket with his current role, then come across to work with us at the National Stud.

“We are excited and looking forward to see how Joe fits into the role and develops it,” concluded Lord Grimthorpe.

Arrest after man hospitalised in County Derry

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning.

Joe Bradley is a graduate of the Godolphin Flying Start scheme will bring a wealth of experience to the role having previously worked at the renowned Hazelwood Bloodstock, Cheveley Park, Newmarket's oldest stud farm, and Wentworth Grange stud in New Zealand.

The Godolphin Flying Start scheme is a two year management and leadership programme specialising in the international Thoroughbred racing and breeding industry and Joe's many duties will include managing the stallion roster, sales consignments and being a key point for all clients.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media