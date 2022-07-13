Search

13 Jul 2022

Police appeal for information after man smashes car window with his elbow

PSNI

The PSNI are appealing for information on the incident which happened in Limavady.

Staff reporter

13 Jul 2022 11:40 AM

editor@derrypost.com

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage to a car in Limavady.

During the incident, a man is alleged to have elbowed the window of the vehicle, causing it to smash.

Constable Semple said: “We received a report that at approximately 1.15am on Sunday, 3rd July, a male wearing a light-coloured hooded top, approached a vehicle parked on Catherine Street in the town.

“He proceeded to have an argument with the driver of the car and then elbowed the driver seat window, causing it to smash. The male then made off from the scene.

“We would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with any information which could help police with their investigation, is asked to ring police on 101, quoting reference 228 of 03/07/22.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Local News

