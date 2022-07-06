Silver Jubilee Mass for Fr Paul Farren

Fr Paul Farren celebrating the Silver Jubilee of his Ordination.
Today marks the Silver Jubilee of the Ordination of Father Paul Farren, the administrator of St Eugene's Cathedral and director of the Derry Diocesan Catechetical Centre.
Marking the occasion, the Derry Diocese said: "Congratulations to our Administrator Fr Paul Farren who today celebrates 25 years of service as a priest.
"On the occasion of your Silver Jubilee of your priesthood, we wish you all the best. We wish you joy and happiness on this special day of your life and Silver Jubilee Celebrations.
"May God protect you always and keep you safe.
"Ad multos annos."
There will be a Thanksgiving Mass tonight (Wednesday) at 7.30pm and everyone is welcome.
Mass can also be viewed here: http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html.
