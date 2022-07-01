Search

01 Jul 2022

“It’s time that Boris Johnson and his Tory government listened to the voices of victims and families"

Derry and Strabane Council back motion to outline their opposition to ‘flawed’ legacy legislation

“It’s time that Boris Johnson and his Tory government listened to the voices of victims and families"

Council will outline its opposition to the legacy plan in a letter to MPs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 3:45 PM

Derry and Strabane Council backed a motion at last night's Council meeting that outlined their opposition to ‘flawed’ legacy legislation from the UK Government.

Council will outline its opposition to the legacy plan in a letter to MPs.

Sinn Féin Councillor, Paul Fleming, has welcomed support for a motion criticising flawed UK government legacy legislation.

Councillor Fleming said: “Councillors tonight backed a motion criticising the British government’s flawed legacy legislation which is a slap in the face to victims and families.

“Derry & Strabane Council will write to MPs voicing this city and district’s opposition to the legacy bill and demonstrating support for victims and families.

“The Council will also tell the PSNI Chief Constable of its dismay at attempts by the Police Federation to block truth and justice on RUC collusion in this area.

“Our Council joins the long list of victims and families, political parties, the Human Rights Commission and other bodies who have already spoken out about this legislation.

“This blatant attempt by the Tories to place its state forces above the law and cover up their role in the conflict only deepens the hurt felt by many families in Derry whose loved ones were killed by the British state forces.

“It’s time that Boris Johnson and his Tory government listened to the voices of victims and families, scrap this flawed legislation and implement the legacy mechanisms agreed in the 2014 Stormont House Agreement. That is the best way to ensure victims and families receive truth and justice.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media