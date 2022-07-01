Search

01 Jul 2022

Derry invited to Greencastle's Cairn Theatre Group production

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

01 Jul 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

This summer marks the welcome return of the Cairn Theatre Group in Greencastle in Inishowen, and Derry is invited.

This year's production is 'The Shadows of Glenveagh', written by Patsy Cavanagh.

The play is set in the mid 1800s. Through drama, humour, song and story, 'The Shadows of Glenveagh' tells of the arrival of John George Adair and his impact on the peaceful Donegal countryside of Derryveagh, as his actions led to the eviction of more than 240 people in April 1861.

Speaking to Derry Now, Patsy said: "Glenveagh Castle and its surrounding gardens is rightly regarded as one of Ireland's best loved visitor attractions. With its sweeping landscape and picturesque lakes it welcomes many thousands of visitors each year. However, behind its present serenity Glenveagh holds a dark and mysterious story of murder and evictions.

"The Cairn Theatre Group has been presenting musical/dramas since 2001 and over the years their shows have become a midweek attraction for locals and visitors alike

"The group who all come from East Inishowen includes young and not so young performers who give 100 per cent to their role
Like everyplace else Covid put a halt to our work for the past two years and so everyone is really looking forward to getting back on stage.

"The Shadows of Glenveagh  includes plenty of well loved songs plus some very humorous drama despite the darkness of the theme. The Cairn Theatre Group intend to stage The Shadows of Glenveagh every Tuesday evening during July and August and they look forward to welcoming old friends and new patrons to The Cairn. Prior booking is advised as seating is limited and we don't want to disappoint anyone," said Patsy.

Contact: Telephone 077 9381104 or Email: patsycavanagh2@gmail.com.

