New Chairperson appointed to Derry and Strabane Policing & Community Safety Partnership

Alderman Darren Guy has been nominated as Chair of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) at a recent meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Alderman Guy succeeds Ald. Maurice Devenney and will serve as Chair of the PCSP for the next 12 months.

PCSP aims to make our community safer by focusing on the policing and community safety issues that matter most in each local council area.

Commenting on his appointment, Alderman Guy said: “I am delighted that Council has endorsed my nomination to serve as Chair of the Derry & Strabane PCSP for the next year.

"I am fully aware of the important and invaluable work that the PCSP delivers in our communities and I hope to build on this over the coming months.

“As a partnership, we will work collectively to improve the community safety of the entire district while encouraging cooperation with our policing colleagues.

"As an elected representative for the Waterside DEA, I have a particular interest in road safety and youth engagement but will also be supporting our initiatives to reduce the harmful effects of drug and alcohol misuse and to enhance the safety of our residents, especially the elderly and vulnerable.

“During my term I hope to get out and visit the many excellent projects supported by the PCSP to deliver safer communities. I look forward to supporting our brilliant young people to enhance their positive role in making our district a safer place for all."