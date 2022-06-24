Grove Theatre production of High School Musical gets additional date due to popular demand 

After recent smash hit musicals such as “Grease” and “Hairspray”, The Grove Theatre Group is back again with another high energy, all singing, all dancing musical in the form of Disney’s High School Musical.

Due to increased demand, the show will now run an extra show on Sunday July 3.

Full of catchy songs and exciting dance routines, Disney’s High School Musical explores issues of friendship, first love, and acceptance.

Sure to be a winner with audiences of all ages, featuring a cast of all local talented performers, The Grove Theatre Group once again brings you the best in theatre.

Show producer, Martin Mullan, said: "Everyone here is so amazing. They are all here for their love of performing and music.

"The talent we have here in our city is incredible; you would not believe the level of local talent. It's going to be a brilliant show."

This show was previously scheduled for 2020 but due to the pandemic was sadly rescheduled. Tickets are now valid for the new dates.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www. millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/ high-school-musical/.

Opening night is Wednesday June 29 and will run every night until Sunday July 3 at Derry's Millennium Forum.

The Grove Theatre Group is set to perform another show stopping show