Derry pub wins best venue in NI at 2022 awards

Granny Annie’s in Derry has officially been named the best venue in Northern Ireland, at the annual National Pub & Bar Awards 2022.

Situated at the Diamond, Granny Annie's was one of 15 pubs to be named as the best in its Region.

As with previous years, the National Pub & Bar Awards hosted the awards that reward the trade for overall retail excellence, best practice and individual entrepreneurship across the UK’s hospitality sector.

A total of 94 county-winning venues gathered at 30 Euston Square in London last night (June 22) to celebrate some of the leading businesses in the industry across Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England.

Commenting on their win, Granny Annie's said: "We are very pleased to have received this award, especially in these trying times within the sector.

"It's been hard for everyone in many aspects from recruiting staff to trying to get our customers home at the end of the night. So this is a great boost to everyone involved and we’re looking forward to the rest of the summer. Thank you."

Granny Annie's can be found at 24,The Diamond, Derry, BT48 6PL.